Actor Jeetendra’s cousin files a sexual harassment complaint against him

In a shocking turn of events, actor Jeetendra’s cousin has filed a sexual harassment complaint against him, as reported by India Today. According to the publication, the victim suffered for years after the veteran star allegedly assaulted her when she was in her late teens. After getting inspired with awareness generated with #MeToo campaign, she realised that she too needs to speak about this traumatic incident and therefore now wants closure.

The victim said that Jeetendra allegedly asked for permission from her parents to let her accompany him to his film sets. It is there, according to what victim told India Today, did the actor make a move on her without her consent. She even said that she has taken this step of informing the police because her parents are no longer alive and it would have caused them a great amount of pain had they known that Jeetendra did something as despicable as this to their daughter. The victim has requested that her identity be kept hidden for she fears the veteran star’s connections.

As of now, we are awaiting more details on the case. Jeetendra stays in Mumbai with his wife Shobha, daughter Ekta (who is a head honcho of Balaji Telefilms), son Tusshar and grandson Laksshya.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee representing Actor Jeetendra states that “Foremost my client specifically and categorically denies any such incident. Besides even otherwise such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any Court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years, so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered.

Besides I want to make it specifically clear that the law does not give any person any rights or liberties of making any baseless, ridiculous or fabricated claims against any man publicly and seek to defame him with a hidden personal agenda.

Media is therefore adviced to cautiously refrain from giving any importance to such ridiculous, baseless and fabricated claims, and they should not participate in any way whatsoever in defaming or assassinating the character of any man in such cases.

In any event the timing of this baseless complaint seems to be nothing but a miserable effort made by a jealous competitor to disrupt the business activities of my client and his esteemed Company. Such efforts are therefore in all fairness treated with the contempt it truly deserves.”