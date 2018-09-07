What acting tips does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan give hubby Abhishek Bachchan? Read on to find out!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the industry long enough to know its nitty-gritties. She has honed the craft and has grown from strength to strength through decades. Therefore it is only natural that she must be giving a few acting tips to her husband Abhishek Bachchan who is a few years junior to her in the industry. Abhishek who is currently promoting Manmarziyaan revealed that it was during the first film that they did together that Ash asked him to check his teeth and nose before giving a shot, because well why should audience know what the actors had for lunch? This is seemingly small but very important tip.

Aside from her, even Hrithik Roshan told Abhishek after Dhoom 2 that his real struggle begins after he delivers his first hit. Even veteran star Anupam Kher gave him important tips the break down correctly on screen. He taught him the fine art of using glycerine and working with your pain on screen.

Abhishek is coming up with Manmarziyaan after two years and fans are genuinely happy to see him after a sabbatical. He has signed yet another film with the same director Anurag Kashyap called Gulab Jamun which also stars his wife Aishwarya. The two are coming together after Mani Ratnam‘s Raavan. Abhishek and Aishwarya recently made a public appearance at Shweta Bachchan’s fashion store launch MXS. They posed together for cameras as a happy family.

Manmarziyaan will hit the screens next week and it stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles along with Abhishek Bachcha.

