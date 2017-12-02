Abhinay Deo’s Irrfan Khan – Kirti Kulhari starrer Blackmail to release on March 30

Earlier we had reported that Irrfan Khan would soon be seen essaying the lead role in the dark comedy Blackmail that was being directed by Abhinay Deo. Later it was also reported that joining Irrfan Khan in the film would be Kirti Kulhari, well now we hear that the film which was earlier referred to as ‘Raita’, has been officially titled Blackmail and will release on March 30.

Blackmail that will be based on similar lines as Delhi Belly has been shot entirely in Mumbai and will follow the life of Irrfan Khan’s character who is a married man stuck in a monotonous nine-to-five job and an unexciting life. However, things change when he finds out that his wife, played by Kirti Kulhari, is having an affair. Deciding to blackmail her and have some fun Irrfan continues with the charade that turns into a hilarious rollercoaster ride.

Slated to release on March 30 next year, Blackmail is produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures.