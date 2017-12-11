7 Years of Ranveer Singh: Ranveer thanks casting director Shanoo Sharma for Band Baaja Baaraat

Seven years ago on December 10, the film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) became one of the successes of that year. The film marked the debut of the quirky and energetic Ranveer Singh as Bittoo Sharma who starred opposite Anushka Sharma in her second film. With little promotion and a new actor, Band Baaja Baaraat was a sleeper hit. It was also the very first time that Yash Raj Films had launched a solo hero.

Now, cut to seven years later, Ranveer Singh has made a mark for himself with movies like Lootera, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do amongst others. Celebrating the day, Shanoo Sharma shared a lovely throwback photograph from seven years ago when Ranveer bagged his first film and showed up at her residence with the script. A grinning Ranveer and an excited Shanoo could not contain their excitement. She captioned the photo, “7 years ago, on a regular morning just like any other, I was sitting with my family and speaking to my aunt on the phone… he walked into my home with a script in his hand, and a smile so wide, it could swallow the universe in it !!! “You got the film???” Happpy, screaming , hugging, crying, church, dancing , friends, emotions …The flow was strong. And till today the flow has been beautiful and most importantly blessed! So here’s to You!!! Thank you for making me proud! Thank you for making me look back and always having you as a great memory!!! I love you Ranno! Always have! Always will! @ranveersingh #7years #yrf #actor #inspire #shine #blessed.”

Ranveer Singh also thanked Shanoo through his Instagram story. He shared the opening credits look, “Introducing Ranveer Singh’ from the film and wrote, “It’s been seven years. @shanoosharmarahihai.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. He is currently prepping for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.