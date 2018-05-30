After 10 years, Sanjay Dutt to reunite with Manisha Koirala for Prasthaanam remake

Just recently, we had reported that Sanjay Dutt will be foraying into production after seven years. He will be producing the remake of the blockbuster South film Prasthaanam. While he will also be playing the lead in the film, now reports have it that Manisha Koirala will be essaying the role of his leading lady.

Manisha Koirala will be seen in the role of Sanjay Dutt’s wife. Interestingly, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt after a decade. And director of the film Deva Katta couldn’t be happier about directing them together. In recent reports, the filmmaker has confessed that he is really looking forward to work with the duo.

Explaining on why he planned to approach Manisha Koirala for the role, Deva said, “Each character in Prasthaanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great caliber. When the team came up with the idea to cast Manisha Koirala to play onscreen wife of Sanjay Dutt it was a perfect match in my mind. I am looking forward to direct them both especially since they are coming back together after 10 years.”

Sources have been quoted in recent reports stating that since Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt have known each other for quite some time, the actress is keen on doing the film. The actress, according to reports, immediately agreed to come on board. For the uninitiated Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt have come together in films like Yalgaar, Kartoos, Mehbooba among others.

On the other hand, also featuring Ali Fazal in the lead role, Prasthaanam remake has Amyra Dastur playing his love interest. The original Telugu film by the same name went on to win several accolades including three Filmfare awards down South.