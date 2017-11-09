WOW! Disha Patani looks stunning in this Maxim photoshoot picture

Disha Patani today has become a household name and a nationwide sensation. The sex appeal of the actress is irresistible and moreover, she regularly updates her Instagram profile with some great and sizzling pictures. It’s no wonder that she has already got almost 7.6 million followers, a feat which not many actresses can boast of.

Her latest picture might not be too revealing or something that might immediately grab eyeballs. But nevertheless, it’s worth a watch. It features her wearing a white dress with a little bit of netted work done on the shoulders. Her hair, her inviting eyes along with the lovely white dress make for a great impact. According to the caption, this picture is a photoshoot that she did for Maxim. She assures that this is just the beginning and that many more pictures are to come. And surely, we can’t wait!

Disha Patani first caught attention in 2014 when she was rumoured to be a part of Gippi director Sonam Nair’s sex comedy No Sex Please, We’re Indians. She was also reportedly signed for Akshay Roy’s Vanity Fair. Both films got shelved and then it was reported that she has bagged Baaghi, opposite Tiger Shroff. However, later Shraddha Kapoor got the coveted part. Her Cadbury ad in 2015 gave her even more recognition. Her first film was in Telugu and it was called Loafer, directed by Puri Jagannadh. By then, rumours grew strong that she was seeing Tiger Shroff. Both appeared in a single called ‘Befikra’ in 2016 and it was loved a lot. Her debut Hindi film, in the same year, was M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story. Earlier this year, she was seen in the Indo-Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan. Disha Patani couldn’t be a part of Baaghi but she managed to bag Baaghi 2.