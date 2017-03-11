Winners of Zee Cine Awards 2017

Best Director
Ram Madhvani – Neerja
Best Actor – Male
Amitabh Bachchan– Pink
The Viewer’s Choice Best Actor – Female
Anushka Sharma – Sultan
Best Supporting Actor – Male
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
Best Male Playback Singer
Arijit Singh – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Female Playback Singer
Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya – Sultan
Best Debutant Director
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury – Pink
Best Debutant – Male
Jim Sarbh – Neerja
Best Debutant – Female
Ritika Singh- Saala Khadoos
Best Supporting Actor – Female
Shabana Azmi – Neerja
Best Cinematography
Aseem Bajaj – Shivaay
Best Screenplay
Saiwyn Quadras – Neerja
Best Dialogue
Ritesh Shah – Pink
Best Editing
Monisha Baldawa – Neerja
Best Production Design
Aparna Sud and Anna Ipe- Neerja
Best Action
Jai Singh Nijjar – Shivaay
Best Sound Design
Dileep Subramanium & Ganesh Gangadharan – Sultan
Best Background Score
Arijit Dutta – Airlift
Best Visual Effects
NY VFXWAALA – Shivaay