Winners of Zee Cine Awards 2017

Bollywood Hungama News Network
Zee Cine Awards 2017 Jury Nominations

 

 

Best Director
Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Best Actor – Male
Amitabh BachchanPink

The Viewer’s Choice Best Actor – Female
Anushka SharmaSultan

Best Supporting Actor – Male
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Best Male Playback Singer
Arijit Singh – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Female Playback Singer
Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya – Sultan

Best Debutant Director
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury – Pink

Best Debutant – Male
Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Best Debutant – Female
Ritika Singh- Saala Khadoos

Best Supporting Actor – Female
Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Best Cinematography
Aseem Bajaj – Shivaay

Best Screenplay
Saiwyn Quadras – Neerja

Best Dialogue
Ritesh Shah – Pink

Best Editing
Monisha Baldawa – Neerja

Best Production Design
Aparna Sud and Anna Ipe-  Neerja

Best Action
Jai Singh Nijjar – Shivaay

Best Sound Design
Dileep Subramanium & Ganesh Gangadharan – Sultan

Best Background Score
Arijit Dutta – Airlift

Best Visual Effects
NY VFXWAALA – Shivaay

