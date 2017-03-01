Watch: Shah Rukh Khan visits the gym for the very first time

The film industry has been known for actors having some fit physique. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, many of the actors have rocked six pack abs on screen and cleaned bowled the audience.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan visited a gym in Khar, Mumbai for the very first time. It happens to be the Body Sculptor gym where many celebrities train under the supervision of the trainer Prashant Sawant. Prashant is a well-known celebrity fitness trainer and has been training SRK from past many years. In a video shared by SRK, he gave a glimpse to the fans about his workout routine and said that it is the first time he has come to Prashant’s gym. He also revealed that he doesn’t go to any gym except the one in his house. He captioned it, “Went to Body Sculptor Bandra first time. Worked out & they serve healthy dinner too.”

As for Prashant, he has also trained Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan to name a few. Prashant too was very excited to have Shah Rukh Khan visit his gym. He wrote, “I am blessed @iamsrk for workout with @prashantsixpack @rohanbodysculptor #bodysculptorkhar and post workout delicious food @leankitchenbymaya thanks for the support Being so kind.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali‘s romance drama this year.