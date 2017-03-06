Watch: Neetu Kapoor’s workout video will inspire you to hit the gym

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
After having starred in yesteryear hit films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie and the more recent Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, the beautiful and graceful Neetu Kapoor simply refuses to age. Despite being a mother to two grown up children viz., Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor’s beauty and charm can give a marathon run to many of today’s heroines.

We came across a video that Neetu Kapoor recently posted on the social media in which she is seen working out on a TRX, with the help of her fitness trainer. She, very aptly, captioned the video as “Life is all about facing challenges… #trxkneetucks #50 that’s my count, wats urs #dare #trxkneetuckchallange with @yogeshfitness. Lets make the world a fitter place”

