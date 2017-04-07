Watch: John Abraham reveals an easy way to get a bike ride with him

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
By now we all know that the hunky actor John Abraham’s passion isn’t just working out and films, but it also includes all things fast from bikes to cars. Well, after getting himself one of the fastest cars on earth, John who is an avid biking aficionado recently took to the social networking platform revealing to fans an easy way to gain a chance to go biking with him.

Posting a video of the same on Instagram, John Abraham added, “Get a chance to join me on a bike ride! Just head to the #MyntraBigFashion gig from 8-10 April and shop for @EckoUnltd! Check out @myntra”.

Back on the film front, John Abraham who had turned producer back in 2012 with the film Vicky Donor was last seen in the action flick Force 2, and will next be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga that is said to be a romantic thriller wherein John will play the role of a cop.

