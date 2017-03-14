Watch: Govinda and Raveena Tandon take you back to the ‘musical nineties’

All the fans of Govinda’s are eagerly awaiting the release of his comeback film Aa Gaya Hero, which also stars Ashutosh Rana, Murli Sharma and Makarand Deshpande in the lead roles. While the film is yet to release, the ‘never-say-tired’ Govinda recently treated everyone by giving them a dose of his hit track ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye’ at the recently held ‘Zee Cine Awards 2017’.

Joining him on stage was none other than the ‘mast mast’ girl Raveena Tandon, who, not only matched up with every beat, but also everyone’s heartbeat. Besides dancing to ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye’, the smash hit jodi of Govinda and Raveena Tandon performed to many other hit numbers as well. Raveena Tandon posted the Boomerang video of them performing the hook step of the hit track ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye’ from the hit film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, that starred also Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles.

On the films’ front, Raveena Tandon will be soon seen in her upcoming film Maatr- The Mother. Besides this, she will also be seen alongwith Arshad Warsi on Sony TV’s reality show ‘Sabse Bada Kalakar’.