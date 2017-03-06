Watch: Akshay Kumar grooving to ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ will bring back your 90s memories

Back in the 90s, Akshay Kumar was one of those actors who gave some of the blockbuster songs of its time like ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ and ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’. The songs are still played at several events and people can’t stop themselves from dancing their hearts out.

As it’s the era of remakes and revivals, Akshay Kumar’s hit song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ from Mohra has been recreated for Abbas-Mustan’s upcoming film Machine. The song titled ‘Cheez Badi’ features Mustan’s son Mustafa who is making his Bollywood debut alongside Kiara Advani.

On Monday afternoon, Akshay Kumar was invited to launch the recreated version of the song. The actor could not stop himself from dancing and showed some of his signature moves from the original song. He captioned it, “Still got those mast mast moves. What say? #TuCheezBadiHaiMastMast.” This will surely bring back all those memories from the 90s when Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar made the nation dance to their music.

The recreated version of the song from Machine has been made by Komail-Shivaan and has retained vocals of Udit Narayan but has added Neha Kakkar’’s voice instead of Kavita Krishnamurthy. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film is slated to release on March 17.