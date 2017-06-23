This scene from Guest Iin London was taken from Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda’s real life

While the forthcoming film Guest Iin London will touch upon the much talked about live-in relationship between youngsters, the film will showcase the traditional side of the film’s leads Kartik Aaryan as well as Kriti Kharbanda. Recently, we came across pictures from the sets of the film where we see Kartik and Kriti visiting a Gurudwara and doing seva. However, we later got to know that these scenes were not shot but were taken from the seva they did in real life.

It so happened that, Paresh Rawal who plays one of the most important roles in the film, discovered that there was a Gurudwara near where they were shooting. The cast went there to pay their respects and Kartik and Kriti also volunteered to do seva there. Director Ashwni Dhir, who had accompanied them, was so impressed with their spontaneity and generosity that he decided to incorporate the scene in the film. Thankfully, getting permissions for this wasn’t all that difficult.

Besides the trio, the film also stars Tanvi Azmi as Paresh Rawal’s wife and we hear that the cast members really bonded with each other during the outdoor shoots. They, in fact, considered each other to be family and roamed about the city together.

Guest Iin London has been extensively shot in London and is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film, written and directed by Ashwni Dhir, is slated to release on July 7.