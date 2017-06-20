Salman Khan introduced WONDER BOY Matin Rey Tangu today

Matin Rey Tangu hails from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. He’s a bundle of energy and is a voracious chatterbox who talks non stop. At a musical event today, teampresented the wonder boy before the media and he kept everyone in splits by his extremely charming persona and by shelling out ‘self admitted stupid jokes’. Once Matin was on stage, Salman Khan was only interested in having a great time with the adorable kid.

I asked Kabir Khan, that does he feel that in spite of war depicted between India and China, Tubelight also seems to be a story that presents people of various nationalities in a humane manner rather than stereotyping what an ‘enemy’ should be all about. “Of course,” Kabir said. Matin disclosed a little secret from the sets of Tubelight that his dad used to find the Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, ‘beautiful’. His dad was in attendance at the event and so was his mom. The little boy has triggered a dinner table discussion at his home. By the way Matin disclosed that his mom is a ‘Wonder Woman’ fan.

Salman and Matin share a great bond and it was there for everyone to see. “Matin asks me if I am going to make more money than Munni, implying if Tubelight will make more money than Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” Salman said laughing uncontrollably. Matin on his part asked everyone about their opinion on the box office fate of Tubelight other than poking them to tell a stupid joke.

The evening started off with a musical performance by the singers who belted out the hit numbers from the music album. Javed Ali belted out a still unreleased number. It had a fascinating Sufi feel especially as he hit the high notes at the end. Producer Amar Butala stated that Tubelight will be the biggest release of Salman Khan both in India as well abroad.