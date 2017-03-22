“Salman Khan always stood by me as a friend!” – Raveena Tandon

Her father Ravi Tandon was a famous director but she never wanted to get launched by him. If you go by her words, acting was not even an option for her. But as destiny had it, she became one of the most sought after actresses in the 90s. Raveena Tandon is a name that takes you back to the years when songs like ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’, ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye’ and ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ were a rage. Now, while the actress is gearing up for her film Maatr -The Mother, she will be a part of a new show on Zee Classic, My Life My Story which starts on Saturday, March 25.

The actress, who is known for not mincing her words, swears by her friendship with the superstar Salman Khan. In a candid conversation, Raveena revealed that while Salman was looking for his leading lady in Patthar Ke Phool, he visited the sets of her ad film to evaluate her work. What followed was a series of calls from Salim Khan and G.P. Sippy to Mr. Tandon, asking him to convince Raveena for the film. Raveena agreed to do the film and it went on to become a super hit.

Talking about her equation with her first co-star, Raveena expressed, “Salman and I used to fight a lot on trivial issues; we have fought over a bubble gum! But honestly, Salman is a fantastic person at heart. If I have to name one person who has stood by my side as a friend, it would be him. All others turn their back in times of need, but Salman has always fulfilled his promise as a friend. He was always there for me when I needed him.”

While both of them share great friendship even today, the incidents of their innocent fights are surely going to make the viewers laugh. In this episode, the actress spoke in length about the memories of shoots back in the day and how she became the star that she is today.

‘My Life My Story’ is a weekly chat show which gives the viewers a chance to be up, close and personal with the popular stars of Hindi Cinema. The show has featured a host of guests such as Salim Khan, Bappi Lahiri, Subhash Ghai, Zeenat Aman, Kumar Sanu, Padmini Kolhapure and Gulshan Grover in the earlier episodes. The coming weeks will feature renowned stars including Randhir Kapoor, Helen and Alka Yagnik amongst others. It will air on Zee Classic at 7 pm on March 25.