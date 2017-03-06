REVEALED: Saher Bamba to play the lead opposite Sunny Deol’s son Karan

Just few months ago, we had mentioned that Sunny Deol is on a hunt for a new face for his son Karan’s Bollywood debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Auditions were conducted across several cities in North India for the leading lady and now reportedly, Sunny has roped in a Shimla based model turned actress Saher Bamba.

Saher Bamba is the winner of Times Fresh Face 2016 and even though she hails from Shimla, she shifted to Mumbai for further studies. As of now, the details of her role and so on are being kept under wraps since the makers are waiting for the right moment to make an official announcement.

On the other hand, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is directed by Sunny Deol and it is slated to go on floor in April. The romantic drama will be extensively shot in the Northern parts of India in a start-to-end schedule. From what we hear, the two leads, Karan Deol and Saher Bamba will begin their reading session very soon.