Ranveer Singh wants to be Arjun Kapoor’s better half and Parineeti Chopra has objection with it

The new generation of actors may be contemporaries on-screen but off-screen maintain a very healthy relationship. Some of the actors are even close friends in real life. One such pair is Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor whose bromance level is beyond epic. Remember season 4 of Koffee with Karan when the Gunday actors could not stop their bromance and fun banter?

On Monday, the trailer of Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend starring Shraddha Kapoor was launched. In the trailer, Shraddha’s character tells Arjun’s character that she would only want to be a half girlfriend which Arjun finds it difficult to digest. Then, he goes all out to search for the love of his life.

As Shraddha Kapoor’s character is not ready to fully commit, Ranveer Singh had a hilarious take on it and is ready to become Arjun Kapoor’s better half instead. He wrote:


In his typical way, Arjun responded by saying that Ranveer was his brother and that he was ready to give his life for him. He said that Ranveer will always be his full and final.

While this bromance is taking place, Arjun Kapoor’s Ishaqzaade co-star and close friend Parineeti Chopra chimed in to say that she would be his better half. Also, she made him choose between her and Ranveer Singh. She wrote:


It seems like Arjun Kapoor already has full plans to settle with Parineeti in future. In his funny yet cutest reply, he said that she was chosen for his future already.


While Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra continue their banter over their better half Arjun Kapoor, the actor is gearing up for the release of Half Girlfriend on May 19.

