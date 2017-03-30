OMG! Spider menace at Shah Rukh Khan’s house?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always shared the antics of his youngest son AbRam with his zillion fans on the social media. This time round, Shah Rukh Khan posted an extremely cute photograph of AbRam, who was dressed in a Spider-Man’s costume. With the much awaited Hollywood flick Spider-Man: Homecoming readying itself for the release, it seems that it has already started having its effects on AbRam, who has always been a great fan of many comic characters, including Spider-Man.

Shah Rukh Khan posted the adjoining photograph of AbRam and captioned the same as “Spidey boom at home. They r coming out of everywhere! On the bright side, at least pizza delivery issue is resolved.”

On the films’ front, Shah Rukh Khan will be now seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama which is tentatively titled as The Ring. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the role of a dwarf in the film. While the film has Anushka Sharma as his co-star, it will be released on August 11 this year.

