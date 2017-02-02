Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor gained more than 13 kgs of weight for Sanjay Dutt biopic

After giving a successful film with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his next film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani which is the Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic.

We have now learned that as a part of prepping up, Ranbir Kapoor has gained more than 13 kgs of weight which comprises of muscle and no fat to match up with the muscular physique of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will be seen portraying three phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life in which he will be seen in three avatars- beefy body then a lean look from 90’s and the third avatar will showcase his phase in drug rehab.

Ace fitness trainer Kunal Gir says,”He has gained more than 13 kgs now which is all muscle and no fat. His waistline has gone down by an inch and has been loosing fat while building up. Ranbir has an hour-and-a-half of intense workout sessions. Its a bug challenge bulking up Ranbir like Sanjay, but Ranbir is committed to do whatever needs to be done. He wakes up at 3 am, has a protein shake and goes back to sleep.”

It has been also learned that there has been a change in Ranbir Kapoor’s diet too now as he has started eating a lot of vegetables nowadays. Earlier, he used to eat very less and his meals comprised mainly of meat. Now, Ranbir eats his food on time and has a proper balanced diet.

Kunal Gir also added that he carries haleem every other weekend as its Ranbir’s favourite food item, and if he doesn’t then Ranbir gets upset.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos alongside Katrina Kaif in the month of April.