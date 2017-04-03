Check out: Gauri Khan dresses up as ‘The Mummy’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Gauri Khan dresses up as ‘The Mummy’

Recently, we had reported about Shah Rukh Khan’s revelation about his son AbRam’s love for the upcoming film Spider-Man Homecoming and other such comic characters. This time round, Gauri Khan got herself all dressed up as The Mummy, no less…all for the sake of AbRam.

It seems that, besides AbRam, Gauri Khan too is an ardent fan of The Mummy series, whose next instalment’s trailer just got released recently, with Tom Cruise in the lead. Gauri Khan shared the adjoining photograph on the social media and captioned it as, “That moment when you get appreciated for being a good Mummy!” With Gauri Khan being dressed up as ‘The Mummy’, this time round, the ‘Mummy’ just got prettier as well!

