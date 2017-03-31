Check out: Farhan Akhtar meets real and reel life Poorna

Farhan Akhtar has been keeping busy with the shooting of his next film, Lucknow Central. Admist his busy schedule, earlier this week Farhan Akhtar attended the special screening Rahul Bose’s directorial venture, Poorna.

At the screening, Farhan Akhtar got a chance to meet the real like Poorna Malvath and the young actress Aditi Inamdar who played the role of Poorna. He captioned the photo, “Thrilled to meet the real and the reel #Poorna .. such young girls. So motivated. So inspiring. Do watch their film… in theatres today.”

Poorna is a biopic on the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest at the tender age of thirteen. Purna Malavath, a tribal girl from India fought social stigmas and achieved her dreams with true grit, determination and a never-give-up attitude.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is shooting for Lucknow Central which also stars Diana Penty in the leading role. Set against the backdrop of a jail, it stars Farhan playing a prisoner who forms a band along with other jail inmates. It is produced by Nikhil Advani and directed by Ranjit Tiwari.