Check out: Fans have a blast with Sonakshi Sinha at the Bollywood Hungama Meet N Greet

Check out Fans have a blast with Sonakshi Sinha at the Bollywood Hungama Meet N Greet-1

By now we all know that Sonakshi Sinha who has been touring with Salman Khan on the Da-Banng tour will soon be seen on the big screen in the film Noor. But taking time out from the tour Sonakshi Sinha met up with a few lucky Bollywood Hungama surfers for an interactive session that feature a QnA session, a dance workshop and of course a photo session.

Check out Fans have a blast with Sonakshi Sinha at the Bollywood Hungama Meet N Greet-2

Kicking off the Meet n Greet with Sonakshi Sinha, the floor was thrown open for the gathered few who were more than happy talking and questioning Sonakshi about her films, roles, preparations for movies and a lot more. During the ‘QnA’ session, one of the winners who got a chance to meet Sonakshi and had come all the way from Assam presented the actress with a shawl as her mark of appreciation.

Check out Fans have a blast with Sonakshi Sinha at the Bollywood Hungama Meet N Greet-3

During the ‘QnA’ session, on request from one of her fans Sonakshi obligingly sung a couple of lines from the track ‘Move Your Lakk’ in the film Noor.

Check out Fans have a blast with Sonakshi Sinha at the Bollywood Hungama Meet N Greet-4

After answering the queries and singing too, the actress decided to host a dance workshop of sorts. In fact Sonakshi invited a few members from the audience to come ahead and dance with her. After displaying the steps, Sonakshi along with the uber lucky few danced to the track ‘Gulabi Aankhe’ from Noor.

Check out Fans have a blast with Sonakshi Sinha at the Bollywood Hungama Meet N Greet-5

However, it was obviously the photo session at the end that everyone was eagerly waiting for. Sonakshi more than happily posed with the winners for photographs and even exchanged a few words with them while doing so. All in all, the Meet n Greet with Sonakshi Sinha was fun filled interactive session that definitely gave both Sonakshi and her fans memories to cherish.

