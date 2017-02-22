This is how Amit Sadh is preparing for the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold

Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the recently released Running Shaadi, is now all set to move on to his next film which is filmmaker Reema Kagti’s most ambitious venture. The actor has been roped in for the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and he will be seen in the role of a hockey player.

Reportedly, Amit Sadh has already kick started the preparations for his character in Gold. While other details of his role are being kept under wraps, Amit has started hockey training with real life player Yuvraj Walmiki. If buzz is to be believed, the two often practice the sport in Bandra, suburban Mumbai on the grounds of St. Andrew’s Church.

Sports lovers may be aware that Yuvraj Walmiki is not just a national level hockey player but is also a gold medalist at Asian Champion trophy. While Amit Sadh has previously been a part of sports films like Kai Po Che and Sultan, he will be playing the role of a sports player for the first time.

Gold is said to be a period sports drama based on India’s first historic win post-independence in the field of hockey in the 1948 Olympics and it is said to span through 12 years.