Box Office: Commando 2 Day 1 in overseas; opens on a lacklustre note

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Commando 2 Day 1 in overseas; opens on a lacklustre note

After last week’s low key release with RANGOON flopping at the box office, this week we see the release of the action film COMMANDO 2 starring Vidyut Jamwal.

COMMANDO – ONE MAN ARMY which released in 2013 did not enjoy an overseas release, however COMMANDO 2 saw an overseas release with a lackluster performance on Day 1 at the Australia and the New Zealand box office.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Commando 2 on Day 1 (Friday).

Australia box office
1,221 USD [Rs. 81,552] from 4 screens

New Zealand box office
409 USD [Rs. 27,317] from 4 screens

