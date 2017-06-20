WOW! Tiger Shroff lends his voice to Spider-Man in the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming

Be it his agile action sequences or his dance moves, there is no beating Tiger Shroff! The Bollywood heartthrob has come on board to dub as Spider-Man in the Hindi version of the much awaited Spider-Man: Homecoming! This is Tiger’s first ever association with a Hollywood tent-pole film and the actor is ecstatic about it for several reasons.

Talking about his association, Tiger says, “I can’t express enough my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-man movies and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play. I am glad that Sony Pictures Entertainment, India approached me for this. I can promise, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a fun, action-filled roller coaster ride and is unlike any other Spider-Man films you may have seen earlier. It is hands down the best epic entertainer this summer. I just can’t wait for the film’s release and I hope audiences like me as Spidey’s voice in Hindi. ”

Vivek Krishnani, MD – Sony Pictures Entertainment India, adds “Spider-Man is unarguably, India’s most loved super hero. With a fan base from 8 to 80, he is the only superhero with a universal and mass appeal. We are thrilled to have Tiger Shroff as the voice of Spider-Man/ Peter Parker in Hindi in Spider-Man: Homecoming which takes the story to an altogether next level, with Spider-Man now becoming a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tiger is not just a youth icon but has a strong appeal among family audiences, who prefer clean entertainers. Tiger’s appeal and popularity extends to the millennials. For us, it’s not just the voice but also the fact that Tiger embodies dexterity and physical agility that one associates with Spider-Man, which makes this association truly special and exciting.”

Well we for one cannot wait for July 7 when Spider-Man: Homecoming hits screens!