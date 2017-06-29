WOW! Shah Rukh Khan to use Lord of the Rings technology for his next

Just a couple of days ago, we had reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be setting up a new VFX office that will be working on his next venture that is helmed by Aanand L. Rai. In fact, we had reported that the said VFX studio would have state of the art, cutting edge technology that has never been used for an Indian film before. Well now we have a few more details of the same.

It is now learnt that Shah Rukh Khan’s next that will be helmed by Aanand L. Rai will feature him as a dwarf, and to get the visuals right, the makers will be using the same technology that was used in Hollywood films like the Lord of the Rings series and The Hobbit series. The said technology which will make use of forced perspective will ensure that the actor, Shah Rukh Khan appears smaller on screen than in real life. Apart from this, the makers of the film will also have Shah Rukh Khan making use of oversized costumes which will further complete the look.

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the yet to be titled project, apart from seeing Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar will also see the actor grooving to a revisited version of the hit track ‘Hum Ko Tum Pe Pyar Aaya’ from the 1965 film Jab Jab Phool Khile.

As for the film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, the yet to be titled project will feature the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma playing the lead roles.