WOW! Shah Rukh Khan sets up swanky new VFX office to work on Aanand L. Rai’s next

Shah Rukh Khan brought in some trend breaking technology in B-town with his company Red Chillies Entertainment. While most of the films use this as a premise of their film, Shah Rukh decided to put in something extra for his next which is an Aanand L. Rai film.

For over a year now, there have been talks about Shah Rukh Khan playing a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai’s next. Besides the intriguing factor of seeing the actor in such a unique avatar, he is collaborating with this filmmaker for the first time. And now add to that, the film is going to be dominated by VFX or so says Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor recently revealed that he has started up a VFX studio in Goregaon (suburban Mumbai) specifically for his next with Aanand L. Rai. The yet to be titled film, according to Shah Rukh Khan, will be technologically one of the most superior ever made in India. Revealing the details of the shoot schedule by far, the superstar stated that they have shot for around 10-15 days for the film and it is already on the edit table. He is currently waiting to see the results of this new technology.

Talking about how time-consuming the entire process is, SRK added that for a 30 second frame they had to work for almost a month and that they are planning to wrap up the film in 15 months.

As for the film, after much speculation it was finally announced that the Aanand L. Rai directorial would be a two-heroine project, and that the makers had roped in Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma for the said roles.