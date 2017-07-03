WOW! Irrfan Khan’s Doob wins awards at International film festivals

While Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium managed to win hearts across the country, the actor is now busy with his international ventures. Recently one of those international films, that is Mostafa Farooki’s Doob – No bed of Roses was screened at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival.

It has already managed to grab appreciation much before its commercial release worldwide. The film, that had its world premiere at the Shanghai Film Festival, has also been awarded the prestigious Kommersant award which is given by a jury headed by Andrei Plakhov, Honorary President, International Federation of Film Critics.

The film and Irrfan’s performance has earned a great response from the audience. Hollywood Reporter also gave out the first international review of the film and appreciated the actor saying “It takes an actor of Irrfan Khan’s stature and magnetism to turn an intimate separation drama into something special, and a writer-director like Bangladesh’s happy maverick Mostofa Sarwar Farooki to layer on subtleties and shades of meaning with realistic detachment that never slips into melodrama.”

When asked Mostofa about the win, he said, “Making No Bed of Roses was literally a no bed of roses for me. But I am very happy to see top international critics’ warm reviews of the film and I have almost forgotten all the troubles we went through. Now I am waiting for the film to release and reach its audience as soon as possible. “