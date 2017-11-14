Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.11.2017 | 10:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

WOW! Amitabh Bachchan does voiceover for Kapil Sharma’s film

BySubhash K. Jha

WOW! Amitabh Bachchan does voiceover for Kapil Sharma’s film

Rajiev Dhingra’s quirkily colonial comedy Firangi starring Kapil Sharma just got bigger. On Sunday the mighty Bachchan baritone was used as the voiceover for the film, making it the second colonial drama after Lagaan to feature the Big B’s baritone.

Mr Amitabh Bachchan has done a record number of commentaries and voiceovers for cinema as varied as Shakti Samanta’s Ballika Badhu, Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani, Vinod Chopra’s Parineeta, Rakesh Roshan’s Krissh 3 , Luc Jacquet’s March Of The Penguins, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar, and Srijit Mukherjee’s Begum Jaan.

Confirming his vocal presence in Kapil Sharma’s film, Big B says, “The experience of doing voice- overs is wonderful. My first -ever film-connected credit title was for the voice -over in Mrinal Da’s film Bhuvan Shome, and then several followed.”

Bachchan feels blessed to have had these opportunities. “Several films, documentaries where I have contributed my voice are forgotten now. But they are a sizable number. The most rewarding voice-overs have been the son et lumiere renditions for some prestigious and important national monuments for the Government of India… Khajuraho, Golconda Fort, Gwalior Fort, Tirupati, presentation for the Punjab Museum under construction, several religious institutions. I am also vocally associated with the son et lumiere at Ajmer Fort in Jaipur for the Rajasthan Government.”

Amitabh Bachchan has also done the voice-over in Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi. “I regret not getting an opportunity to work with the legend as an actor. But just a mention as a voice -over in his film is a moment of great pride for me. Also artistically, my association for the Rabindranath album and in another ballet by Tanushree Shankar has been extremely rewarding.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

Padmavati row: Here’s what Karan Johar and…

">

Abhishek Bachchan begins prepping to play…

">

WOW! Rajkummar Rao signed opposite Sonam…

">

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will…

">

WOW! Ali Fazal and ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot…

">

WOW! Parineeti Chopra bags Akshay…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification