WOW! Ajay Devgn rocks in the first look of Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior

The intense actor Ajay Devgn has always been appreciated for picking up diverse roles. From comedy to romance to action to thriller, he has done it all. He has also worked in historical films, most notable of which is The Legend of Bhagat Singh that earned him a National Award. Last year, he had announced that he’ll be working on one more period film, Sons Of Sardaar: Battle Of Saragarhi, that deals with twenty one Sikhs who fought to death in the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

Not much is known about that film after its initial announcement. But now Ajay has announced one more historical action drama that has made fans very happy. The film is titled Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior and will tell the story of the brave Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Ajay unveiled the poster of this film last night on Twitter and it has surely grabbed eyeballs. It shows Ajay in Tanaji’s avatar protecting himself from a sea of fire arrows. Some of these arrows however set his clothes on fire but that doesn’t deter him and he can still be seen putting up a brave, undeterred effort. Also can be seen in the poster is the Kondana fortress, that Tanaji died capturing, and a domesticated monitor lizard, called ‘Gorpad’ in Marathi, that was used then by Tanaji and his men to climb the fort.

From the poster, it is also clear that Om Raut will be directing it. He has been the producer of Mahesh Manjrekar’s bi-lingual film City Of Gold and Vikram Bhatt’s 3D horror flick Haunted. Besides, he also directed the acclaimed Marathi film Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, based on celebrated Maharashtra leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Viacom18 Motion Pictures will be producing this film along with Ajay Devgn’s Ajay Devgn Ffilms. The film is all set to release in 2019.

For those who don’t know, Tanaji Malusare was a general in the Maratha army who in 1670 was told to capture the Kondana fort by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to some records, he got this information when he was at his son’s wedding. He immediately abandoned the festivities and set on his mission. Udaybhan Rathod, a courageous Rajput warrior, was guarding the fort. Despite being outnumbered, Tanaji fought bravely but unfortunately, lost his life. Soon, the Maratha forces were successful in occupying the fort. Moved by Tanaji’s bravery, Shivaji Maharaj renamed the fort to Sinhagad in his honour.

This year, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Baadshaho, Milan Luthria’s action adventure that releases on September 1. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana DCruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal. During Diwali, he will come up with Golmaal Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.