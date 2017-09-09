Will it be Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra for Prakash Jha’s next?

After Jai Gangaajal last year, starring Priyanka Chopra, Prakash Jha is all set to begin his next directorial. The filmmaker who produced the successful Lipstick Under My Burkha (directed by Alankrita Shrivastava) recently, is currently working on two scripts – both sequels of his earlier films. One of them may have Katrina Kaif and the other script is being written for Priyanka Chopra.

Says a trade source, “Prakash Jha is very happy about the critical and commercial success of Lipstick Under My Burkha and now he is ready to start work on his next. Last week he registered two titles – Raajneeti 2 which is a sequel to Raajneeti (2010), and was co-written, directed and produced by him and the other is Jai Gangaajal 2, a sequel to Jai Gangaajal (2016), starring Priyanka Chopra and himself and directed by him. While Raajneeti, a political thriller film, starring Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Nana Patekar and Katrina Kaif was a big hit, Jai Gangaajal had done average business and broken even.”

The source adds that the filmmaker is excited about the two scripts and asked his team of writers to brainstorm and work out the story and concept. “He will begin whichever story gets ready first. Buzz is Katrina Kaif may be a part of the sequel. In Raajneeti, she had starred in a pivotal role. Prakash Jha plans to introduce a new set of actors as most of the characters in his first film are dead. As of now only Nana may be a part of it but it all depends on how the story shapes out. Prakash has always expressed interest in revisiting Raajneeti as he finds the politics in the country fascinating. The writers are still brainstorming on whether it will be from where they left the last story (Ranbir leaves for USA) or if it’ll be a new one.”

Prakash Jha’s creative team is also working on Jai Gangaajal 2. The source adds, “It’s unlikely that Ajay Devgn will come again in the sequel as SP Amit Kumar as he has many films lined up for next year. Priyanka may reprise her role again as IPS Abha Mathur so now it remains to be seen whether it is Priyanka or Katrina in Prakash Jha’s next.”

Raajneeti remains one of Jha’s most successful films till date. Made on a budget of Rs.60 crore (approx), the film had done a worldwide BO business of Rs. 143 crore (approx). Jai Gangaajal had broken even. Made on a budget of Rs.10 crore (approx), the film had done a worldwide BO business of Rs. 48 crore (approx).

Despite repeated attempts to contact him, Prakash Jha remained unavailable for comment.