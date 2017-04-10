Vinod Khanna is recovering, confirms son Akshaye Khanna

The last few days have been extremely disturbing for not just the near and dear ones of the much acclaimed actor Vinod Khanna, but also for his fans all over. If the news about his failing health wasn’t enough, a shocking photograph of an extremely pale Vinod Khanna started doing the rounds, which only further increased everyone’s concerns and worries. To add to the woes, there were certain unsavoury messages as well, which started doing the rounds.

In an attempt to put all the rumors to rest, the hospital (in which Vinod Khanna) has been admitted, issued its medical bulletin which stated that Vinod Khanna was recovering fast. The same was confirmed by Vinod Khanna’s son Akshaye Khanna. Speaking to a leading entertainment website, Akshaye Khanna said that his Dad (Vinod Khanna) was doing better.

Readers may know that, there were unconfirmed rumors floating about Vinod Khanna’s admission in the hospital. The said rumors stated that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, something which hasn’t been confirmed by anyone, including the hospital authorities. Meanwhile, it was officially announced that, the reason for Vinod Khanna’s admission in the hospital was acute dehydration.

Bollywood Hungama sincerely prays for the speedy recovery of Vinod Khanna.