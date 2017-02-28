Veteran actor Kader Khan rushed to Canada for treatment

Readers may know that the legendary actor Kader Khan has been dealing with poor health for some time now. After having been seen in his last film Ho Gaya Dimaag Ka Dahi, he has been missing from the spotlight ever since.

The latest update on the thespian is that he has now gone to Canada for his medical treatment, as his elder son is settled there. Speaking to the media, Shakti Kapoor said that while Kader Khan underwent an operation for his knee problem, the operation went wrong.

Bollywood Hungama sincerely prays for the speedy recovery of Kader Khan.