Tiger Shroff’s Rambo delayed not shelved, here’s the real reason why

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tiger Shroff is on cloud nine and why not? His movie Baaghi 2 is doing record breaking business at the box office. It would be an understatement to say that it has shattered records because the movie has beaten all the biggies and is being appreciated for its gritty action scenes and Tiger-Disha Patani’s chemistry. Needless to say, it is Tiger’s biggest movie till date and the future only looks brighter for the young star. Now, we know that he has Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and Yash Raj Films untitled next with Hrithik Roshan along with Baaghi 3. Well, director Siddharth Anand had also announced Rambo with Tiger but there were rumours that the film got shelved. What is the truth behind this conjecture? We will tell you.

Okay so good news for Tiger Shroff fans because the movie is NOT shelved but only delayed and the reason is the young actor has many projects in hand and Rambo requires a little more preparation so the producers have just postponed it. Director Siddharth Anand revealed that while Baaghi star was very gung ho about the film, a prospect of doing new project starring Hrithik came up. He floated around the idea to Tiger and he was absolutely kicked about doing the movie. Since both Rambo and this untitled film are to be directed by Anand, they internally decided to delay Rambo. So now, the film will go on the floors in 2019 and will come out by 2020.

Siddharth Anand has earlier directed Bang Bang, Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno and  Anjaana Anjaani.

