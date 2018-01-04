Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 to release on March 30

By now we all know that Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the Sajid Nadiadwala production Baaghi 2. In fact, the actor has been making headlines since the film went on floors thanks to his look in Baaghi 2 and for the high octane stunts that the actor was seen doing while filming in the city.

Well, now the makers of the film have finally announced the release date of Baaghi 2. Taking to the micro blogging site, the official twitter handle of Fox Star Studio who are co-producing the film, shared a poster of the same saying, “After #Housefull and #Judwaa, #SajidNadiadwala creates yet another powerful franchise. The rebel returns with more action, adventure and entertainment. Make way for #Baaghi2 on March 30! Directed by @khan_ahmedasas, produced by @NGEMovies & Fox Star Studios. @iTigerShroff @DishPatani #Baaghi2onMarch30”.

On their part, the lead pair of the film, who was recently seen ringing in the New Year with a beach vacation, took to the micro blogging site reaching out to their fans. While Tiger Shroff posted, “Get Ready To Fight guys as Rebels For Love are all geared up to arrive soon! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi2 to release on March 30 2018.” Disha Patani added, “Rebels For Love are all set to meet you! #SajidNadiadwala’s Baaghi2 to release on March 30 2018.”

As for the film, Baaghi 2 that is directed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios is a sequel to the 2016 release Baaghi.