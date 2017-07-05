After TED Talks, Shah Rukh Khan all set to speak at Oxford University

Besides acting, if there’s one thing Shah Rukh Khan is better at is charming the audience with his oratory. After making the audience go crazy over his witty and wisdom-filled TED Talks, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to weave magic at Oxford University.

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that he has accepted the request from the Oxford University for a guest lecture and is currently working out the dates for the same. Speaking about his upcoming lecture session, SRK quipped saying that he loves to talk. He added that it alwayws considers it as an opportunity whenever he gets invite to speak at an event or deliver a speech. In 2012, SRK had the opportunity to speak at Yale University.

The Principal of Oxford University, Alan Rusbridger, had invited Shah Rukh Khan to speak at university in November last year via Twitter. He had written, “Can we tempt you to Oxford University to talk to our students @lhmoxford? They love you (I’m the principal).”

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he hasn’t decided on what topics he is planning to cover in his speech. He also informed that he likes to write his own content whenever he has been asked to deliver his speech. Now that Shah Rukh Khan has accepted the invited, fans are excited to watch him winteh audience again with his charming wit and humour.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s directorial, Jab Harry Met Sejal. It stars Anushka Sharma opposite him and is slated to release on August 4, 2017. Meanwhile, SRK is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s untitled film in which he plays the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the leading roles.