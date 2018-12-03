Takht – Janhvi Kapoor starts off the prep by learning Urdu

Well, when the cast for Takht was announced, it took everyone by a surprise. Courtesy, the star studded period drama featured an enviable cast ensemble with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar etc. in it. Another reason was that the newbie Janhvi Kapoor signed her second film with her mentor Karan Johar after Dhadak and it was Takht. Now, we hear that this young actress has already started the prep for this film.

When Karan Johar announced this film on social media, he had also maintained that Takht will be set against the backdrop of Mughal Empire. Hence, the characters set during that era and are required to be well-versed with Urdu. Owing to the same, we hear that the first prep that Janhvi Kapoor kicked off for the film was learning the dialect and language for the film.

If reports are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor is expected to play the role of Zainabadi Mahal aka Hira Bai, who is a Christian enslaved girl who was supposed to be a mistress of Aurangazeb. We hear that Janhvi is keen on learning the finer nuances of Urdu language, with special focus on the diction and pronunciation. If that wasn’t all, the actress is also brushing up history subject and learning more about Aurangazeb and the era.

Reports have it that the actress has already started research with her reading material ready. It seems that Aurangazeb – The Man and The Myth by Audrey Truschke and Storia Do Mogor by Niccolao Manucci are a part of her read up research. While the former starts up the debate on the kind of ruler Aurangazeb was, the latter speaks about the Mughal court and what transpires there.

Coming to Takht, we hear that Ranveer Singh plays elder brother Dara Shikoh and Vicky Kaushal plays Aurangazeb. Anil Kapoor is expected to play Shah Jahan, their father.