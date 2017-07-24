Taapsee Pannu replaces Katrina Kaif as the face of electronic brand Panasonic?

She earned fame as one of the strong female protagonists in Pink and continued to retain her image even in Naam Shabana. But now, diversifying into comedy with Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu seems to be quite busy with her film commitments. However, it is also an undeniable fact that endorsements are an integral part of an actor’s life and Taapsee obviously doesn’t want to be left behind in the scene.

In fact, recently the news of Taapsee Pannu replacing a leading star like Katrina Kaif is doing the rounds. The actress has reportedly replaced Kaif for a leading electronic brand, supposedly Panasonic. The said brand had Katrina Kaif apparently endorsing the Home Appliances range and now, Taapsee is said to continue with the same.

Besides Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen sharing screen space with her Chashme Baddoor co-star Rishi Kapoor as well as Prateik Babbar in Abhinay Deo’s next.