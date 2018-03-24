Is Sunil Grover the reason why Kapil Sharma cancelled shoot with Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani?

Kapil Sharma is back with Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sony TV. After much speculation, his fans are excited that they will get to see the actor/comedian on the small screen after a hiatus. Kapil was supposed to shoot an episode with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on Friday, but it was unexpectedly cancelled along with the press conference. The television channel in their official statement cited the reason as ‘technological issues’ but it looks like it was just a damage control and the real reason is something different. Sony TV stated, “There has been a technical issue on the sets which cannot be resolved immediately. Hence, today’s shoot had to be rescheduled. The press conference has also been rescheduled. We will update you on the revised dates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.” Apparently, the real reason for the shoot being canceled is Sunil Grover.

So, what is the real reason for Kapil Sharma to cancel the show?

It seems Kapil has been getting panic attacks as he is nervous about his show. Sure, he is coming on screen after gap and that might be the reason for his anxiety but adding to this, his recent scuffle with Sunil Grover on Twitter has also increased to his woes. Looks like, he is holding up too well in these conditions. To rewind a bit, Kapil and Sunil had a big fallout after the later walked out of his show after an incident of physical abuse by Sharma. Story goes that as Kapil and his team were returning from Melbourne to India, Kapil had a lot of drink and fought with Sunil on flight and even hit him. Despite repeated apologies, Grover did not come back and The Kapil Sharma Show was discontinued after a while. Now, as Kapil is embarking on new journey fans wanted to know if the two will reunite. This sparked a war on Twitter between the two comedians.

We hope that this matter gets resolved and Kapil is back in the truest sense, again.

