Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s grand promotion plan revealed

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will be celebrating local artisanship and craftwork during the city tours of Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. The actors are set to travel the length and breadth of the country during the promotions of Sui Dhaaga for which they have dedicated 40 days! When leading actors hardly give 20 days for a film promotion, Anushka and Varun’s promotional calendar certainly seem to tell us that they are mighty confident about the film. Their nationwide tour to promote the film also signals that they are going all out for the film.

Producer Maneesh Sharma says, “During the nationwide city visits, Anushka and Varun will promote the local craftmanship of that particular city/state. They will be interacting with local artisans, visiting their workshops and offices and also try and pick up a skill or two from them! It is their effort to bring focus on the local industry that needs attention and preservation in this digital era. It is their effort to ensure that our history and traditions of craftmanship are celebrated by the youth of the country who might not be aware of all the diverse cultures of craftsmanship!”

He adds, “Our mission with Sui Dhaaga is to tell the youth of the country that through self-reliance, they could make their dreams come true, realise their goals. Varun and Anushka would speak to them extensively during these city visits. From visiting colleges, to design schools, to schools that focus on incorporating a culture of skill amongst their students, Varun and Anushka will leave no stones unturned to take the message of the film to the future of the country.”

Anushka and Varun are set to travel to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore among others and also show the film’s trailer and other content from the film in every city that they travel to.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun and Anushka starrer Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is a heart-warming story that celebrates the spirit of self-reliance. The film’s plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and takes a leaf out of the hugely acclaimed Make In India campaign. While Varun plays the role of a tailor, Anushka plays an embroiderer in the film.

Both champion actors, Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time and are definitely the most-awaited on-screen jodis of 2018. The National Award-winning, dream-team of director Sharat Kataria and producer Maneesh Sharma seems to have taken the bar of perfectionism several notches higher with the looks they have crafted for their leading actors.

Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year, just before Gandhi Jayanti.