Last Updated 29.09.2018 | 11:18 AM IST

South actress Megha Akash roped in to romance Sooraj Pancholi in Satellite Shankar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A couple of weeks back, T-Series and Cine1 Studios’ new film, Satellite Shankar, was launched amidst much aplomb. The film, directed by Irfan Kamal, in which Sooraj Pancholi plays the role of a soldier, has become a point of discussion from day one for its sheer magnitude and scale. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, Satellite Shankar is the first Hindi film to be shot across more than 10 states in India. Everyone has been wondering who the leading lady opposite Sooraj would be – since the makers had kept it rather hush-hush. Now, the secret is finally out.

South actress Megha Akash roped in to romance Sooraj Pancholi in Satellite Shankar

Megha Akash is the one who will be making her Hindi debut opposite Sooraj in Satellite Shankar. Megha is one of the most promising talents in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has already made a huge mark in both the industries. Megha had been waiting for the right break in Bollywood and when she got this opportunity, there was no looking back. The actress has a massive buzz around her in the South – as she has bagged two of the biggest films in Tamil. She is doing a film opposite Dhanush (Enai Noki Paayum Thota) and she is also a part of Rajnikant’s next, Petta.

The film is currently being shot in North India, where Megha has joined Sooraj and the rest of the unit.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi to shoot in Kashmir for 60 days at a stretch for his 3rd film and this is what it is all about!

