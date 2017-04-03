Sony Music acquires music rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s next for Rs. 15 crores

Earlier this week we had reported that Sony Music had shelled out a whopping Rs. 20 crores to acquire the music rights of the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. Well, now we hear that Sony Music has yet again paid an astronomical sum to acquire the music rights of the Imtiaz Ali directed Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer tentatively titled The Ring.

In fact if what we hear is true, then apparently Sony Music has coughed up Rs. 15 crores to acquire the music rights of the said film. Interestingly, this deal comes close on the heels of the previous acquisition of the music of Tubelight. But another point that caught our attention was the obvious pricing difference between the two deals. While, Sony paid the makers of Tubelight Rs. 20 cr. for the film’s music which comprises of just three situational tracks, they have paid Rs. 5 cr. less for the Shah Rukh Khan film that certainly features not just more tracks but also tracks that are more in the commercial space.

More details are awaited.