Sony Music acquires music rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s next for Rs. 15 crores

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Sony Music acquires music rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s next for Rs. 15 crores

Earlier this week we had reported that Sony Music had shelled out a whopping Rs. 20 crores to acquire the music rights of the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. Well, now we hear that Sony Music has yet again paid an astronomical sum to acquire the music rights of the Imtiaz Ali directed Shah Rukh KhanAnushka Sharma starrer tentatively titled The Ring.

In fact if what we hear is true, then apparently Sony Music has coughed up Rs. 15 crores to acquire the music rights of the said film. Interestingly, this deal comes close on the heels of the previous acquisition of the music of Tubelight. But another point that caught our attention was the obvious pricing difference between the two deals. While, Sony paid the makers of Tubelight Rs. 20 cr. for the film’s music which comprises of just three situational tracks, they have paid Rs. 5 cr. less for the Shah Rukh Khan film that certainly features not just more tracks but also tracks that are more in the commercial space.

More details are awaited.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Here's what Kapil Sharma is doing to keep his show running

Here’s what Kapil Sharma is doing to keep…

happy birthday for Kapil Sharma

Not a very happy birthday for Kapil Sharma

After Force 2, Abhinay Deo to direct Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in Raita

After Force 2, Abhinay Deo to direct Irrfan Khan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan signed as the ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador of Sony BBC Earth

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns style Guru for…

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena Tandon's comeback film Maatr

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena…

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to feature in video game

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to feature in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification