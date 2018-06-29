Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrat Bharucha REFUSES to promote weight reducing pills

It is a known fact that B-town stars are much more aware and conscious about endorsing products in the current times. One amongst them is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrat Bharucha. Post the success of her last film, amidst many endorsement offers, she also received one for promoting weight reducing pills and the actress blatantly refused.

While many stars are very skeptical about lending their name to products they are not confident about, they also clearly voice out opinion about why they refuse to endorse them. Nushrat Bharucha was posed with this offer by a pharmaceutical company but the actress politely declined it. She reasoned stating that these pills can have major side effects on health and hence she did not want endorse such a product.

Furthermore, the actress also strongly opposed the idea of using shortcuts to reduce weight. Advising that one should lose weight only if they want to and not for any other reason, Nushrat further stated that reducing weight should always be done the right way.

Also, did you know? Nushrat Bharucha was also offered to endorse fairness products. The actress firmly maintained in reports that even though taking up the endorsement offers would have helped her career, she didn’t do it because she never agreed with the idea of our obsession with the fairer skin. She concluded it by adding that she would never endorse any such products even in the future.

Besides Nushrat Bharucha, many other stars from Bollywood have taken a stand against such discrimination in the past. From taking on trolls over body shaming to the constant obsession of Bollywood with fairer skin, actors and actresses have often opined that they would never support such concepts that are discriminative.

Also Read : Nushrat Bharucha debuted at IIFA 2018 with some sass, chicness and an overload of cuteness!