Sonam Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday message for her Khoobsurat co-star Fawad Khan

India was introduced to Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan through his TV show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. But, it was his Bollywood debut Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor that made him a fan favourite as well. Since then, the actor went on to star in Karan Johar‘s production Kapoor and Sons.

Although due to the political climate, Fawad Khan had to return to Pakistan, it has not stopped the fans to admire him. Today, it is Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan’s birthday as the handsome actor turned 36. Just like everyone else, his Khoobsurat co-star Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to wish the actor on his birthday. Sharing a photo with Fawad Khan, she wrote, “A very Happy Birthday Fawad! Hope you receive all the joy & happiness on this special day! @_fawadakhan_.”

Fawad Khan was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is slated to release on May 18, 2018.