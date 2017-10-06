“My son made a mistake. He will issue a public apology” – Udit Narayan breaks down

Renowned singer Udit Narayan was in Haryana when all hell broke loose regarding his only son Aditya Narayan’s misconduct with airline personnel on Raipur airport. Udit woke up in shock to read about his son’s misadventure in blunder land.

Says the mortified father, “I was unaware of the developments until someone told me about it. I couldn’t believe it. Aditya is not like that at all. Though he’s our own only child my wife Deepa and I have brought him up with the correct values. So I was sceptical about the truth of the incident until someone showed me the video…What can I say? We’ve all lost our cool at the airport at some point or another. Aditya was unfortunate enough to have been caught on video.”

Not that Udit is justifying his son’s behaviour. “Not at all! If Aditya has misbehaved it is wrong. As soon as I get back to Mumbai I will have him issue a public apology. Right now he’s very, very scared and nervous. Making it worse is the attack from all corners as though he has committed a major crime. I agree it’s wrong to misbehave in public. But in my humble opinion it’s equally wrong to attack someone who is caught on the wrong foot. Aditya is a self-made child. He never took my help in anything he has achieved. Whatever he has achieved, is on his own merit. We are proud of him.”

While the protective father goes all-out to defend his son there are many in the entertainment industry who believe Aditya Narayan has become too big for his boots. “Everyone knows about his bragging, womanizing, clubbing and hedonistic lifestyle. Everyone except his father maybe,” says a leading singer.