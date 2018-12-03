SIMMBA Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh OPENS up about having BABIES with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in the idyllic location at Lake Como in Italy and have been totally enjoying their post wedding functions in Bangalore and Mumbai post the wedding. Yesterday, they hosted a bash for their Bollywood friends but instead of taking off for his honeymoon, Ranveer Singh dived straight into work, promoting his upcoming movie Simmba! Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan along with Ranveer launched the trailer. He was of course asked about his new marriage and gorgeous wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also appeared on a magazine at the start of the month where he spoke about falling in love with DP and how he had known since the beginning that she was the one for him.

A journalist asked him if it was indeed true that he knew she will have his babies after just six months he had met her? He had a very funny retort to it and said, “6 mahine mai Deepika mere bacche ki maa? 9 mahine lagte hain na..bahot friendly thi… bahot jyaada friendly thi jab mili. But it’s true, I met her in 2012 and within 6 months I knew she was the one.” Now, that is very romantic, isn’t it?

He also said in the interview that he needs to thank Deepika Padukone to keep him grounded in life otherwise it was very easy for him to get carried away with success. Ranveer’s Simmba will release on December 28 and he would go on honeymoon post that.