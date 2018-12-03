Simmba Tailer Launch: Deepika Padukone’s ONE LINE REVIEW for Ranveer Singh in the film will trigger all the die-hard -romantics

Ranveer Singh has been working round the clock on his movie Simmba while also getting married in multiple ceremonies with the LOVE OF HIS LIFE: Deepika Padukone in Italy, Bangalore and Mumbai. After a grand reception in Mumbai, he was seen promoting his movie Simmba in the city along with the entire cast and crew. He was asked if his new wife Deepika Padukone has seen the trailer to which he said that she has and has given the sweetest one line review to the trailer. He said, “Rohit sir (Rohit Shetty) ne mere birthday ke din unko kuch rushes dikhaye. Woh zyada react nahin karti hai kabhi bhi kisi bhi cheez mein life mein. Bas screen off hua aur meri taraf dekh ke bolti hai, “Hot Lag Raha Hai”

Now, that’s how it should be right. DP was correct in not making any pre-conceived notions about the movie beforehand and so she simply praised her husband’s new avatar which everyone is digging. We love love love Ranveer’s side parted gelled back slick hair, handlebar moustache and rippling muscles and not to mention his washboard abs! Everyone is loving this avatar of his for sure. Ranveer is set to go on a honeymoon after December 28.

After Simmba, he has Gully Boy and 1983 in his kitty. He will be playing a rapper in Gully Boy and we have got taste of his rapping at events and also in the leaked videos from wedding reception. Next up is a biopic directed by Kabir Khan where is playing the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The year is interesting for him professionally and personally.

