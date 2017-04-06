SHOCKING: Veteran actor Vinod Khanna ailing from bladder cancer?

Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Vinod Khanna best remembered for his films like Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Imitihaan, Inkaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Lahu ke Do Rang, Qurbani, Dayavaan and Jurm has off late been missing from all social circles. In fact, though his absence has been rather obvious, there had been no information on him as well. Now we hear that the Khanna has apparently been suffering from bladder cancer and has been hospitalized because of the same.

When we came across this image of a now frail and ailing Vinod Khanna, we couldn’t help but reminisce about the times this handsome and talented actor has regaled us on screen.

We at Bollywood Hungama send out our most sincere and heart-felt wishes hoping and praying for his speedy recovery. You too can post your wishes for Vinod Khanna in the comments section.