SHOCKING: Sushmita Sen narrates a horrific incident of being molested by a 15-year-old boy

Sushmita Sen, the woman who has changed norms, has time and again proven that she is a beauty with brains. The modern-turned-actress is poised but has been always outspoken about all kinds of issues. From being a single mother to two girls to doing philanthropic work, she has always been an inspiration to many. It is known the recent rape cases in Kathua and Unnao have brought back the tragic memories of Nirbhaya case and once again raised the questions of women safety in India. Time and again, women have felt unsafe in every phase in their lives. Narrating the same, Sushmita Sen recently opened up about being harassed by a 15-year-old recently.

At a press conference recently, Sushmita Sen was asked about the women safety in the country and how current scenario is very tragic. To this, she replied, “In small cities, they are surely unsafe because their news doesn’t reach you (media). But I am a woman, and I have been in the public eye for 25 years. So many times people think, ‘What would you know what happens to women in our country? You have bodyguards around you, all these facilities to protect you.’ Where you are eve-teased by two, we as women in the public eye, even with 10 bodyguards, are dealing with hundreds of men that have often managed to misbehave with us. And we know exactly how it happens in this country, trust me, in volumes.”

Sushmita said, “But the difference is that at this age, the last time it happened was six months ago. I was at an awards function, you were there as well. A 15-year-old… 15! And because there were so many men, he thought I wouldn’t figure out who it was. That’s why I tell you, learn something regarding self-defence, it makes you very alert. So, I grabbed his hand, and I was so shocked when I pulled him up, that he was a little boy. 15 years old. Typically for misbehaviour like that, I could’ve taken lots of other actions. But because it was a 15-year-old boy, I grabbed him by his neck, as if I was saying hello to him, I took him for a walk in front of the crowd and told him, ‘If I make a hue and cry about this, your life will be over baccha.’ (He said) ‘I didn’t do’, I told him, ‘You did it, acknowledge it.’ (He said) ‘I’m sorry.’ ‘Do you know your life would be over.’ (He said) ‘I promise it will never happen.’ ‘No, if it does, I’ve seen your face, now get out of here.’”

Sushmita further said, “That’s the difference, I recognized in a 15-year-old boy that he’s not been taught that this kind of (behaviour) is not entertainment. It’s very big mistake. It can cost you the rest of your life.”

The actress was very clear on what kind of punishment should be given to sexual predators who abuse little girls and women. “But, grown men who are in our country indulging in worse and gangrapes, they should be hanged without a doubt. There should be no understanding of mercy for it, start hanging them and you’ll understand what are the consequences, whether you are in a city or a village. This I strongly believe. And then we’ll think of mercy in a better place to live,” she added.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen’s last Hindi film was No Problem in 2010, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut. She, however, did a Bengali film, Nirbaak, in 2014.