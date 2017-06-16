SHOCKING: Katrina Kaif’s first film was with John Abraham but she was chucked out of the film

We remember seeing them together as an on screen couple in New York (2009) but Katrina Kaif and John Abraham would have shared screen space long ago before the film released and that would have been in 2003. During the start of his career, John Abraham did a film titled Saaya which co-starred him with Tara Sharma and Mahima Chaudhry.

In a recent interview reportedly, Katrina Kaif revealed that she was initially signed for the Anurag Kashyap directorial Saaya in which she was supposed to play the role of a ghost. Readers may recall that the film had Tara Sharma playing the role of John’s pregnant wife who later turns into a spirit after she dies in an accident. Further, Kaif went on state how she was thrown out of the film after shooting for two days.

Talking about the same, Katrina mentioned that she was called one night for a shoot in which she was supposed to play a ghost which was a passing shot. But the sudden exit from the film had left her heartbroken and while she was crying over the same, she came across Salman Khan. When the superstar Khan spotted her, Katrina stated that the actor had actually had a hearty laugh and his reaction obviously left her miffed.

After some time, the actor approached Katrina and even calmed her down by saying that he knows where she will be going from here and that these things happen in the industry although he honestly replied that he doesn’t know the reason behind this but they are pretty common.

His words of reassurance definitely boosted the spirits of Katrina Kaif and she is currently one of the most sought after actress. Besides reviving the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will also be seen with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L. Rai’s next.